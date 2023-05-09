Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Govt's covid subsidy fraud efforts face court challenge

Govt's covid subsidy fraud efforts face court challenge
Grant and Marilyn Nelson of the Gama Foundation. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 09 May 2023
The Ministry of Social Development failed to prosecute cases of covid 19 wage subsidy fraud because it hadn’t properly understood what such fraud meant, the high court in Wellington heard on Monday. The philanthropic organisation the Gama Foundation sought a judicial review over what it claimed was an unlawful failure to prosecute businesses that improperly took or kept the wage subsidy payments.The wage subsidy scheme was established on March 16, 2020.Lawyer Jack Trevella said at the heart of the Gama Foundation’s case was the...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

More Law & Regulation

Barnaby Hawes appointed Christchurch crown solicitor
Law & Regulation

Barnaby Hawes appointed Christchurch crown solicitor

Christchurch law firm Raymond Donnelly & Co has kept its 109-year hold on the Christchurch crown law position.

Staff reporters 9:13am
Lentes & Marcos director believed to have skipped the country, liquidator says
Retail

Lentes & Marcos director believed to have skipped the country, liquidator says

The company is under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency
Law & Regulation

Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency

A key load-management tool was not fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023
Guidance needed on greenwashing rules
Law & Regulation Free

Guidance needed on greenwashing rules

Disposal and recycling claims have been a “big focus” for the Commerce Commission.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 May 2023