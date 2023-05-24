Menu
Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot

Plans for a hydrogen production plant in Taranaki are being argued in the appeal court. (Image: Ballance)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 24 May 2023
Greenpeace is not convinced a green hydrogen production plant planned for South Taranaki would ever be used to make transport fuel, the court of appeal in Wellington has heard.The May 23 hearing pitted Greenpeace and several Taranaki hapū against Hiringa Energy, which was granted consent for a windfarm and hydrogen electrolyser under the Covid Recovery Fast-Track Consenting Act.The outcome of the hearing will be final. Under the fast-track act, an appeal can be made to the court of appeal but not to the supreme court.Hiringa Energy wants to bui...
