Law & Regulation

Greyhound industry could face closure

Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Racing minister Kieran McAnulty said the findings of the Racing Integrity Board report into the greyhound industry could see the sector shut down or strictly monitored.“The findings of the RIB progress report have made it clear that the status quo of the industry is no longer acceptable and so my recommendations to cabinet will be made on that basis,” he said in a statement.McAnulty said his cabinet advice will be based on the report alongside consultation with the industry and animal welfare groups.The options on the table were to...
Markets

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm