Hawke's Bay Rockit orchard Mana in liquidation, owing $6.65m

Miniature apple marketer Rockit Global. (Image: Supplied)
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Another apple orchard that grows trademarked Rockit apples has gone into liquidation, owing $6.65 million to the Bank of New Zealand.Mana Orchards GP is the second Rockit orchard to run into trouble in the past few months. In October, MyFarm Investments’ partnership Rākete Orchards, which also grows Rockit apples, went into voluntary administration.Both are Hawke's Bay orchards.The first liquidators' report was released on Wednesday, stating that Mana Orchards GP had been placed in liquidation on Nov 24 by its ...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

More Law & Regulation

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
Finance

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM

Decision is a key outcome for New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 2:00pm
Deposit takers eye future fintech 'contagion' risk
Finance

Deposit takers eye future fintech 'contagion' risk

ASB endorses RBNZ intention to monitor fintech sector development. 

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Kiwibank eyes co-ownership policy
Finance

Kiwibank eyes co-ownership policy

Shared ownership appeals most to younger buyers, Māori and Pasifika.

Andy Macdonald 02 Dec 2025
Futureverse asset sale settles
Markets

Futureverse asset sale settles

Unsecured creditors are owed $4.88m, with little chance of repayment.

Rebecca Howard 01 Dec 2025