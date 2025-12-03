Hawke's Bay Rockit orchard Mana in liquidation, owing $6.65m

Miniature apple marketer Rockit Global. (Image: Supplied)

Another apple orchard that grows trademarked Rockit apples has gone into liquidation, owing $6.65 million to the Bank of New Zealand.Mana Orchards GP is the second Rockit orchard to run into trouble in the past few months. In October, MyFarm Investments’ partnership Rākete Orchards, which also grows Rockit apples, went into voluntary administration.Both are Hawke's Bay orchards.The first liquidators' report was released on Wednesday, stating that Mana Orchards GP had been placed in liquidation on Nov 24 by its ...