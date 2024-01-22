Menu
Immigration NZ decision overruled due to Hong Kong mix-up

Hong Kong is not a country. It is a special administrative region of China. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Immigration New Zealand wrongly declined a businessman’s residency application because it incorrectly considered Hong Kong not part of mainland China, a tribunal has found.In 2023, Immigration NZ declined the migrant investor's application because it was not satisfied that the transfer of his investment funds from Hong Kong to NZ was from the country where they were earned or acquired legally, that is, China, as instructed.In May, the man appealed the ruling, and the case was put before the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, which f...
