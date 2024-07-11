Menu
Jay McLaren-Harris not playing ball with liquidator
Jay McLaren-Harris' business was put into liquidation late last year. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 11 Jul 2024
The Auckland entrepreneur previously involved with Young NZ First has been referred to authorities after not playing ball with a liquidator.Jay McLaren-Harris’ event management business was put into liquidation in the High Court at Rotorua late last year on the application of creditors Ri-Think and Audio Visual Experience.Blacklock Rose’s Ben Francis and Garry Whimp were appointed liquidators of MHRJ Management, which was set up to run several global leadership conferences in 2022.None of the events went ahead.Could not find hi...
