Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Jay McLaren-Harris served by private investigator, ordered to meet with liquidator

Jay McLaren-Harris served by private investigator, ordered to meet with liquidator
Jay McLaren-Harris. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
The private investigator tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris has managed to track him down.Late last year, the Auckland entrepreneur’s event management business was put into liquidation in the high court at Rotorua.Blacklock Rose’s Ben Francis and Garry Whimp were appointed liquidators of MHRJ Management on the application of two of its creditors – Ri-Think and Audio Visual Experience.The business was set up to run several global leadership conferences late last year.None of the events went ahead.Where is he?After...
Live by the index
Opinion

David Chaplin: Live by the index

In the battle of the index wars, the US leads the pack.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned
Sustainable Finance

EU sustainability laws show NZ companies can't be complacent

The EU has just banned generic 'eco' and 'green' labelling.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
EU sustainability laws show NZ companies can't be complacent

More Law & Regulation

Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application
Law & Regulation

Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application

Immigration New Zealand wrong to consider Hong Kong not a part of China, tribunal says.

John Anthony 22 Jan 2024
High-end fat freezing firms survive Aussie collapse
Law & Regulation

High-end fat freezing firms survive Aussie collapse

Newmarket and Ponsonby stores unaffected by parent company's woes.

John Anthony 22 Jan 2024
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jan 2024
Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris
Finance

Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris

The liquidators for MHRJ Management have been unable to track down the entrepreneur.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jan 2024