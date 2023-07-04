Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Judge appeals James Gardner-Hopkins panel decision

Judge appeals James Gardner-Hopkins panel decision
Former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins was found guilty of misconduct following sexual harassment allegations. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The former chief judge of the environment court is appealing a ruling quashing his decision not to appoint disgraced lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins to an expert consenting panel.The court of appeal confirmed on Monday that the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, was appealing a high court decision issued in May.That decision, by Justice Peter Churchman, upheld a judicial review brought by the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board, the representative body for Auckland iwi Ngāti Paoa.In August 2022, the trust board nominated Gardner-Hopkins to sit on an expert...
Forsyth Barr boosts Infratil rating after One NZ purchase
Markets

Forsyth Barr boosts Infratil rating after One NZ purchase

The increase comes less than a week after it downgraded One's main rival, Spark.

Ben Moore 11:10am
Bloomberg

Wall Street’s ‘crystal ball’ shatters as stocks stage big rally

The S&P 500 has already blown through its average year-end price target.

Bloomberg 10:45am
Wall Street’s ‘crystal ball’ shatters as stocks stage big rally
Energy

Canterbury lines company Orion NZ profit sinks 39%

The council-owned company is ramping up capital spending.

Staff reporters 10:02am
Canterbury lines company Orion NZ profit sinks 39%

More Law & Regulation

Carbon market chaos and confusion
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
SFO reform: you win some, you lose some
Law & Regulation

Victoria Young: SFO reform: you win some, you lose some

We want our SFO to feel like it can be bold – and lose.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jun 2023
Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 30 Jun 2023