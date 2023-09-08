Menu
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

Former Auckland mayor John Banks presents Ken Wikeley with a trophy after his horse won the $350,000 2002 Auckland Cup. (Image: Getty)
A high court judge has dismissed Ken Wikeley’s attempt to appeal a decision that ruled New Zealand is the right place for his dispute to be heard over a supposedly fake coal contract Eric Watson created for him.It all relates to Wikeley’s transnational legal fight over the apparent agreement Watson, who is now subject to bankruptcy proceedings in NZ, signed on behalf of Owen Glenn more than a decade ago. Glenn only learned of the deal last year when Kea Investments and its UK solicitors received a statutory demand for more than...
Law & Regulation

Tingey represented himself in court.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tingey represented himself in court.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Law & Regulation

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
Economy

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023