Law & Regulation

Law Society keeps culture report secret

The NZ Law Society doesn't intend to release a draft strategy produced by its culture change taskforce. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
Victoria Young
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
The New Zealand Law Society is refusing to release a draft report from its highly publicised culture change taskforce after it canned the action group – described as a key initiative to help eliminate sexual harassment and bullying in the profession – halfway into its three-year term. BusinessDesk understands some members of the taskforce, who were appointed in 2018 and volunteered for about a year on the project, feel disappointed their work to bring about positive change within the industry was essentially sidelined. How...
