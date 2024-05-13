Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Lawyer suspended after $300,000 of clients' funds goes missing

Lawyer suspended after $300,000 of clients' funds goes missing
An Auckland lawyer has been suspended for alleged misappropriation of funds. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 13 May 2024
An Auckland lawyer has been suspended from practice after the New Zealand Law Society's standards committee laid charges that alleged misappropriation of more than $300,000 of client funds and deceitful conduct.A NZ Law Society (NZLS) statement said its disciplinary tribunal suspended Aaron Rodney Nicholls from practice on an interim basis from April 17.The matter originated from a complaint by Mrs V In May 2023.The NZLS said Mrs V and her husband had the proceeds from the family home sale deposited into Nicholls' trust account.Discrepa...
SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips
Technology

SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips

The world’s biggest startup fund has seen its US-listed portfolio shrink.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight

For more than a year, the central bank has expected slowing rent increases to show up.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight
Infrastructure

Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

The Treasury CEO says the Crown has a record pipeline of projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

More Law & Regulation

'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent
Law & Regulation

'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent

Allan Crafar's appeal against Taupō district project dismissed.

Ian Llewellyn 10 May 2024
WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice

Leadership comes from the top; school board members should reflect on that.

Bronwyn Heenan 10 May 2024
Mainzeal’s Richard Yan bankrupt
Law & Regulation

Mainzeal’s Richard Yan bankrupt

The former Richina boss has been declared bankrupt after a decade of litigation.  

Victoria Young 09 May 2024
Small NZ business in trademark stoush with Huawei
Law & Regulation

Small NZ business in trademark stoush with Huawei

NDG Ltd filed to invalidate Huawei's trademark after its lawyers got 'nasty'.

Ben Moore 08 May 2024