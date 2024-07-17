Menu
Legislation for critical infrastructure cybersecurity past due

Executives may have a false sense of security about their safety of their data. (Image: Unsplash)
Ben Moore
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
An expert says delaying the rollout of critical infrastructure legislation leaves New Zealanders at risk of the negative impacts of cyber-attacks.Globally, cyber attacks on operational technology (OT) systems are rising, and the NZ companies that run critical infrastructure are underinvesting in cybersecurity, according to findings from recent research from US-based Palo Alto.The research was funded by the cybersecurity firm and conducted by ABI Research. It surveyed 1,979 respondents worldwide, including from 50 businesses across various secto...
