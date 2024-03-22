Menu
Let's Go Beverages liquidated by McLaren winner

Let's Go Beverages liquidated by McLaren winner
Let's Go Beverages said it gave away this 2022 McLaren GT as part of a promotion. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
It started with a glitzy launch party at a luxury Auckland hotel, replete with influencers, fireworks and wagyu beef. It ended in the high court at Auckland on Thursday.In late 2022, liquor company Let’s Go Beverages – started by Australian men Kody Jenkins and Daniel Klaus – held an event at the Park Hyatt where guests posed for photos with a distinctive black 2022 McLaren GT.The company didn’t own the nearly $400,000 car at the time of the party, but it planned to give it away to a lucky customer who bought one of...
Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Build-to-rent 'doesn't work', but it needs to

Institutions say it's a tough sector given regulatory and tax settings.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Want steel? Tools? Office furniture? Try KiwiRail

KiwiRail is getting rid of gear meant for its cancelled Interislander replacement project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Will King Salmon build its deepsea farm?
Pattrick Smellie: Will King Salmon build its deepsea farm?

Fast-tracked projects still need to be able to attract capital.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits
ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits

Big banks match rather than beat each other's pricing to hold market share.

Rebecca Stevenson 21 Mar 2024
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition

Legislation would allow directors to remove their home addresses from official records.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Mar 2024