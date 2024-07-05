Menu
Light at the end of the tunnel for meaningful Holidays Act reform

Light at the end of the tunnel for meaningful Holidays Act reform
Consultation on proposed changes to holidays legislation is expected to start by September this year. (Image: Getty)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
For the last four Simpson Grierson pre-election surveys, where we canvassed businesses and employers on their main priority for an incoming government, Holidays Act reform has topped the list every time. And by quite a margin. Finally, it appears the coalition Government and Minister Brooke van Velden have reform of the Holidays Act at the forefront of policy agenda, and we can expect consultation on proposed changes to holidays legislation by September this year, and by all accounts, draft legislation next year.  This will be a...
Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high
Markets Aus Market Wrap

Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high

The ASX200 has risen 1.2% to hit a nine-day high.

AAP 7:45am
Infrastructure

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

KiwiRail went for something else, but Stena's ferries could be back on the table.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait
Policy

Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

DeVere censured by FMA for failing to meet obligations
Law & Regulation

DeVere censured by FMA for failing to meet obligations

The FMA has censured deVere for failing to comply with obligation under its FAP licence.

Tom Raynel 03 Jul 2024
Country Road loses court battle over duties
Retail

Country Road loses court battle over duties

Country Road has been ordered to retroactively pay $2.5 million in duties and GST.

Gregor Thompson 03 Jul 2024
Foodstuffs alleges defamation over merger opinion piece
Retail

Foodstuffs alleges defamation over merger opinion piece

Chapman Tripp lawyers sent letters to the University of Auckland and Stuff.

Gregor Thompson 03 Jul 2024