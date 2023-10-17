Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions
David Thomas. (Image: LinkedIn).
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Tauranga insolvency practitioner David Thomas has been censured by the profession’s watchdog over what it described as “unprofessional” actions and procedures “below standard and unacceptable”.Given his guilty pleas and cooperation with the disciplinary action, he managed to skip a fine but must pay a supervisor to meet with him weekly.Thomas, who has operated his insolvency practice Don’t Be Limited since 2010, is the first case where charges against a non-member licensed insolvency practitioner have be...
NZ First has only one choice: that's new
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ First has only one choice: that's new

A National-only deal for NZ First creates a whole new coalition negotiation dynamic.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation

Annual inflation is expected to be around 6% in the third quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation
Technology

Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle

Don't fear the merger, regulator told. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle

More Law & Regulation

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says
Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Law firm goes after Let's Go Beverages
Retail

Law firm goes after Let's Go Beverages

A company that gave away a supercar is being chased up in court over a debt.

Oliver Lewis 16 Oct 2023
Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers
Finance

Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers

BusinessDesk has the list of 395 entities that failed to get their accounts in on time.

Oliver Lewis 16 Oct 2023