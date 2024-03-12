Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Liquidators finish up on Developers Institute after six months

Liquidators finish up on Developers Institute after six months
Developers Institute's Ruth Green-Cole and George Norris. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 12 Mar 2024
The liquidation of Developers Institute has wrapped up after the online educator’s intellectual property failed to sell.Last September, the Northland-based educator fell into liquidation after the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) tried to claw back $1.3 million in overpaid fees.BDO’s Rees Logan and Andrew McKay were appointed to the company’s three entities, which collectively owed more than $2.7m.As BusinessDesk previously reported, a TEC audit obtained under the Official Information Act (OIA) found “major issue...
KiwiRail on the hook: ferry termination talks roll on
Infrastructure

KiwiRail on the hook: ferry termination talks roll on

Experts have reportedly briefed ministers on the wisdom of exiting empty-handed.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bloomberg

One of the most infamous trades on Wall Street is roaring back

Known as short-volatility bets, they were a key factor in the stock plunge of early 2018.

Bloomberg 5:00am
One of the most infamous trades on Wall Street is roaring back
Technology

TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table

The former CEO of Activision has floated the idea of buying TikTok to potential partners.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table

More Law & Regulation

New audit standards to take a harder look at fraud
Law & Regulation

New audit standards to take a harder look at fraud

Sustainability reports can be more susceptible to fraud, says visiting standards chief.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike
Policy

Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike

Trusts to face graduated tax rates.

Staff reporters 11 Mar 2024
Lawyers team up to launch Asia-Pacific business dispute firm
Law & Regulation

Lawyers team up to launch Asia-Pacific business dispute firm

Lindsay Francis & Mangan will be run out of Auckland and Singapore. 

Gregor Thompson 11 Mar 2024
Navigating the new fast-track
Policy

Navigating the new fast-track

It is full steam ahead for the National-led government’s fast-track approvals bill.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Mar 2024