Liquidators of Northland engineering firm Obelisk Industrial chase director over $9m shortfall

The Ruakākā premises of collapsed engineering firm Obelisk Industrial are being put to mortgagee sale. (Image: Google)

Liquidators of a Northland engineering firm that owes creditors $9 million have served legal demands on its director, citing “alleged misappropriation of company funds“.Raymond Cox and Gareth Hoole of Evovis KGA were appointed liquidators by an Obelisk Industrial shareholder in June.Their first report said the company’s insolvency, with total debts estimated at $11m, was in part triggered by a “complete lack of governance” and the alleged misappropriation of “a significant amount of funds by the director&rdqu...