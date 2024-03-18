Menu
Liquidators take legal advice on a Chris Cook entity, owes $32.6m

Jacks Pt is at the foot of the Remarkables. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
The liquidators of one of well-known property developer Chris Cook’s entities say they’ve taken legal advice on “certain matters”.But Cook says no legal action is ongoing.Multiple entities connected to Cook went under last year with hefty GST bills owing to the tax department. Three are in the hands of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway’s Jared Booth, and Tony Maginness.Another is with PwC’s Malcolm Hollis and Wendy Somerville, whom the high court appointed after an application from the Inland Revenue Department...
Luxon struggling to connect: leaked poll
Politics

Labour is wallowing too, and a brief period of net optimism has evaporated.

Pattrick Smellie 8:00am
Money

Netsafe has started referring scam victims to international crime fighter Cybera.

John Anthony 5:00am
Economy

Recession or not, the economy is anaemic

Annual growth seen at 0.7% versus 2.4% in 2022. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
JPMorgan fined US$350m over compliance failures
Finance

Federal regulators allege finance giant didn’t properly monitor trades.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
ComCom prosecutes Go Car Finance
Law & Regulation

Go Car Finance allegedly failed to assess whether borrowers could make payments.

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2024
Whakaari – some sombre finality
Law & Regulation

It's critical businesses understand the risk profile of their operation.

Bronwyn Heenan 15 Mar 2024
Insolvency 2023: Who got the most work?
Law & Regulation

There was no shortage to go around.

Riley Kennedy 15 Mar 2024