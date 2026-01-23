Menu
Manage My Health data breach: Fraudsters attempting to contact customers

(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
The hacked online patient portal, Manage My Health, says fraudsters may now be attempting to contact its customers.The organisation said in a statement that it had notified most of the people affected by the data theft that happened late last year.But it warned people might now be sending spam or phishing emails that impersonate the company.“We’re also aware that secondary actors may impersonate MMH and send spam or phishing emails to prompt engagement. These communications are not from MMH. We’re investigating steps to limit...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23