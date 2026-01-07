Menu
Manage My Health, Privacy Commissioner warned of security risks six months ago

MMH was granted a High Court injunction preventing anyone from accessing or sharing the stolen data. (Image: 123rf)
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
New Zealand’s privacy watchdog and Manage My Health were both warned of security issues with the Manage My Health platform six months before hackers would hold patients' private health data as ransom. Deputy Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson told BusinessDesk that the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) received an anonymous email about Manage My Health (MMH) in June 2025. The tipster alleged names, email addresses and passwords were “exposed by the Manage My Health platform”, MacPherson said. “...
