Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Mark Dunajtschik settles with his former lawyer he alleged owed him $6m

Mark Dunajtschik settles with his former lawyer he alleged owed him $6m
Dunajtschik was appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023. (Image: NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 16 Jul 2024
Mark Dunajtschik has settled a dispute with his former solicitor, Mike Garnham, who he alleged owed him over $6 million and was "simply trying to avoid" paying him.The case, filed by Dunajtschik and his wife Dorothy Spotswood against parties including Garnham, was settled out of court on Tuesday mid-trial.The settlement terms are confidential, according to both parties' legal counsel.Before it adjourned on Monday evening, Justice Jason Scott Mcherron heard one full day of the trial at the High Court in Wellington. During...
NZ sharemarket hits 17-month high
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket hits 17-month high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,184.49, 61.34 points or 0.51%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Property

Developer faces receivership and Serepisos action

A Black Robin entity set up to develop alpine villas in Queenstown is the latest to fail.

Maria Slade 5:00pm
Developer faces receivership and Serepisos action
Retail

ComCom still concerned at loss of competition from Foodstuffs merger

The regulator is seeking submissions on unresolved issues with the proposed merger.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
ComCom still concerned at loss of competition from Foodstuffs merger

More Law & Regulation

Who won the war on red tape?
Policy

Who won the war on red tape?

NZ used to be a contender, now we're an also-ran.

Jem Traylen 12 Jul 2024
Steady rise in company liquidations post-Covid, High Court figures show
Law & Regulation

Steady rise in company liquidations post-Covid, High Court figures show

New insolvency proceeding filings increased 24% to 323 cases in 2023, High Court says.

John Anthony 12 Jul 2024
Solar farm scrapes through covid fast-track consenting
Law & Regulation

Solar farm scrapes through covid fast-track consenting

Approval comes despite an expert panel highlighting shortfalls in EFL's application. 

Greg Hurrell 11 Jul 2024
Jay McLaren-Harris not playing ball with liquidator
Law & Regulation

Jay McLaren-Harris not playing ball with liquidator

He has been referred to MBIE’s enforcement team.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jul 2024