Metaverse meltdown: Futureverse in liquidation

Fluf World is part of the Futureverse ecosytem. (Image: NZME)

Auckland-based technology platform Futureverse is in liquidation, with massive retained losses of $137.4 million. Futureverse Corporation creditors appointed McGrathNicol liquidators Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone at the Watershed Meeting on Dec 16. Following a failed attempt to secure essential funding, the firm’s directors, Daniel Gillespie and Aaron McDonald, voluntarily entered receivership in September.The metaverse developer was established by McDonald, Shara Senderoff, Marco Brondani and Gillespie in 2023 to brin...