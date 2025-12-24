Metaverse meltdown: Futureverse in liquidation

Menu
Fluf World is part of the Futureverse ecosytem. (Image: NZME)
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Auckland-based technology platform Futureverse is in liquidation, with massive retained losses of $137.4 million. Futureverse Corporation creditors appointed McGrathNicol liquidators Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone at the Watershed Meeting on Dec 16. Following a failed attempt to secure essential funding, the firm’s directors, Daniel Gillespie and Aaron McDonald, voluntarily entered receivership in September.The metaverse developer was established by McDonald, Shara Senderoff, Marco Brondani and Gillespie in 2023 to brin...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
Law & Regulation Obituary

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Genesis Energy faces complaint over alleged Huntly power plant code breach
Markets

Genesis Energy faces complaint over alleged Huntly power plant code breach

The Electricity Authority has lodged a formal complaint with an independent panel alleging a breach of an industry code by power generator Genesis Energy.The authority alleged Genesis had failed to comply with dispatch instructions in respect of the gas-driven turbine, Unit 5, at...

Staff reporters 23 Dec 2025
RBNZ spends $3m on remediating asbestos issues
Finance

RBNZ spends $3m on remediating asbestos issues

Asbestos risk remains in building.

Andy Macdonald 23 Dec 2025
FMA warns Chance Voight investors over Bernard Whimp payment requests
Law & Regulation

FMA warns Chance Voight investors over Bernard Whimp payment requests

The Financial Markets Authority is recommending that investors in Rangiora-based investment company Chance Voight “fully inform” themselves before providing further funds to Bernard Whimp or any Chance Voight-related person or entity.The Financial Markets Authority's (FMA) he...

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2025