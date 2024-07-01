Menu
Migrant exploitation reporting rates soar

Migrants with a temporary protection visa are at risk of being "re-exploited" due to lack of wraparound support, according to an advocate. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
The number of reports of migrant exploitation to Immigration NZ has increased significantly in the past year.Data obtained under the Official Information Act (OIA) by BusinessDesk shows that the number of complaints relating to migrant exploitation has risen 199% in a year, from 899 between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, to 2,684 in the 10 months up to April 30.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) attributed the rise to changes in the migrant exploitation protection work visa (MEPV), financial support becoming available...
