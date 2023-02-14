Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill has become something of a Rorschach test, as miners, drillers and environmentalists project on to it their fears for the future of the industry, and the environment. Parliament’s economic development, science and innovation select committee heard from both sides last week.Mining interests pointed out that a green economy needed more minerals than ever. Environmentalists warned that a business-as-usual approach was the road to catastrophe.The bill removes a requirement to promote mining. It also beefs...
Climate change

Weeks-long power loss for Hawkes Bay/Gisborne feared

A crucial substation has flooded on the outskirts of Napier, cutting off electricity to Hawkes Bay and Gisborne for "days to weeks".

Pattrick Smellie 12:09pm
Economy charts

Food-price inflation eases in January

The rate of change has slowed, but prices still increased by more than 10% annually.

Andy Fyers 12:05pm
Technology

Starlink proves worth against Cyclone Gabrielle

Customers have been avoiding internet outages in the storm-battered North Island.

Ben Moore 11:51am

More Law & Regulation

Property

Who regulates the building regulator? In this case, nobody

New Zealand's 67 consenting authorities are left to interpret the rules as they see fit.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle claim

A low-ball offer was made ahead of the hearing in the high court last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 13 Feb 2023