Law & Regulation

Minister Brooke van Velden says nothing is off the table

Minister Brooke van Velden says Holidays Act reform is her priority. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Rendle
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
At a webinar hosted by Simpson Grierson on Thursday, I interviewed workplace relations and safety minister Brooke van Velden. The minister reiterated to the nearly 400 attendees the five key workplace relations priorities for the coalition government:– improving the Holidays Act– increasing certainty for contractors– simplifying personal grievances– health and safety reform; and– setting baselines and strategic performance measures for frontline services.Outside of these key priorities, the minister noted...
NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth

NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth

NZME says it is outperforming the market on advertising, with higher earnings predicted.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Trade

Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

Event will bring together 21 member economies from around the Pacific Rim.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister
Markets

Who Fletcher's new CEO called in his first days

Nick Traber has to rebuild confidence in the embattled construction giant.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Who Fletcher's new CEO called in his first days

More Law & Regulation

Developers’ bankruptcy battle enters fourth year
Property

Developers’ bankruptcy battle enters fourth year

No love lost between Tim Edney and Neville Mahon. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Slow and steady wins the race? Familiar speed bumps for fast-track
Policy

Slow and steady wins the race? Familiar speed bumps for fast-track

Freddy the frog will be glad to hear he still has a few months left on the clock.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
How to lose a fast-track consent application
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: How to lose a fast-track consent application

Would-be seabed miner TTR risks becoming a case study in rejection.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Apr 2024
How to resolve a dispute between company directors
Law & Regulation

How to resolve a dispute between company directors

Disputes are more common than you may think. 

Georgina Toomey 10 Apr 2024