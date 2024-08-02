Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Modern slavery in the spotlight but no Government action?

Modern slavery in the spotlight but no Government action?
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the policy work is not a priority. (Image: NZME)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
Former Gloriavale members filed a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit against the trust behind Gloriavale last week, alleging practices amounting to slavery and child labour.  Modern slavery is an ongoing, worldwide concern, and New Zealand is not immune. It is, therefore, somewhat surprising that the Government has disbanded the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group, which was set up to provide advice on modern slavery law.     The Advisory Group was disestablished in May, with Workplace Relations and Safety M...
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
Finance

ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity
Economy

Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

Economists expect the 2Q unemployment rate to be 4.7%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

More Law & Regulation

Parliament seeks new thinking on climate adaptation
Law & Regulation

Parliament seeks new thinking on climate adaptation

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier was confronted by Muriwai residents bursting into tears.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Northport appeals rejected expansion consent
Infrastructure

Northport appeals rejected expansion consent

Hearings panel declined expansion plans despite 'economic and social benefits'. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Online casinos to be licenced and taxed in NZ
Law & Regulation

Online casinos to be licenced and taxed in NZ

The Government will ban unlicenced casinos from offering services in NZ.

Staff reporters 30 Jul 2024
Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction

The bankruptcy proceedings were stayed pending the liquidators' application.

Denise McNabb 30 Jul 2024