MP proposes bill to reform NZ employment mediation
National MP Carl Bates has introduced a new members' bill aimed at improving employment mediation services in New Zealand.The bill seeks to address issues with the current system, which Bates described as "not fit for purpose." He argued that it imposes unnecessary costs on taxpayers and creates uncertainty for businesses and employees.The proposed changes include removing the requirement for mediators employed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to sign off on employment settlements, allowing indepe...
Subscribe to BusinessDesk
Stay informed on business, government and financial developments across New Zealand.
- Deeply researched, twice-edited and fact-checked news
- Annual subscribers also receive a complimentary subscription to The Wall Street Journal
- Personalised email news alerts, plus gift up to 5 stories a month to non-subscribers
We are serious about journalism.
Already a Subscriber ? Sign in here.
{{ registerForm.errors.get('form') }}
We had trouble validating your card. It's possible your card provider is preventing us from charging the card. Please contact your card provider or customer support.
{{ cardForm.errors.get('card') }}
{{ registerForm.errors.get('plan') }}
{{ __(plans[index].name) | capitalize }} {{ plans[index].attributes.old_price | currency }} {{ plans[index].price | currency }}
All subscriptions auto renew but are easy to cancel.
Tax: {{ taxAmount(selectedPlan) | currency }}
Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }}
Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }}
{{ registerForm.errors.get('email') }}
Not convinced yet?
Subscribe to our free 7am Headlines newsletter.
A quick summary of everything BusinessDesk has published in the previous 24 hours. No BusinessDesk subscription needed.