MP proposes bill to reform NZ employment mediation

Whanganui MP Carl Bates wants to reduce mediation costs. (Image: Supplied)

National MP Carl Bates has introduced a new members' bill aimed at improving employment mediation services in New Zealand.The bill seeks to address issues with the current system, which Bates described as "not fit for purpose." He argued that it imposes unnecessary costs on taxpayers and creates uncertainty for businesses and employees.The proposed changes include removing the requirement for mediators employed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to sign off on employment settlements, allowing indepe...