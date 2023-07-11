Menu
MSD investigates double-dipping on Super Rugby wage subsidies

Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga enjoys a well-earned rest after a victorious campaign. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
The Ministry of Social Development is seeking to claw back some of the $9.7 million in wage subsidies paid to Super Rugby players through the covid pandemic. The government agency initially let the unions play on in accepting the original wage subsidy and its extensions, but after looking at new information from a different angle, it no longer considered the provincial unions should have got all of what they asked for.“Since this money was granted, MSD [Ministry of Social Development] has assessed additional information and now does...
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10 Jul 2023
Health IT contract ends up in court
Law & Regulation

Health IT contract ends up in court

Te Whatu Ora is trying to force an IT supplier to do work it claims it is owed.

Victoria Young 10 Jul 2023
Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 07 Jul 2023
Why did the PM talk beauty products in China with Premier Li?
Law & Regulation

Why did the PM talk beauty products in China with Premier Li?

Skincare and cosmetics might sound like an odd topic to bring up, but it isn't.

Dileepa Fonseka 07 Jul 2023