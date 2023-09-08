Menu
Murray Tingey appeals how complainant is described in new hearing

(Image: Depositphotos)
High-profile insolvency lawyer Murray Tingey was back in court to represent himself over an appeal about how the complainant behind his disciplinary proceedings could be described. In a half-day civil appeal hearing at the high court in Auckland on Thursday, Tingey appeared for himself, and Maria Dew KC appeared for the Law Society’s Standards Committee before Justice Pheroze Jagose. They were both there to debate how Tingey’s complainant could be described in the final decision, which is yet to be published.'Less prej...
ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid
Markets

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023