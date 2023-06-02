Menu
New national space policy won't hinder military rocket payloads

(Image: Rocket Lab)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
The government will not put any blanket ban on permitting payloads with military applications, because it would be inconsistent with New Zealand’s interests.Instead, its newly released National Space Policy formalises the government's existing practice of looking at military payload launches on a case-by-case basis.The new policy says the government can decline any payload if its intended use is inconsistent with the national interest.A May 31 cabinet paper noted that NZ had already launched payloads – via Rocket Lab – wit...
Investors take an early long weekend as the NZX drifts
Markets Market close

The NZ50 was slightly ahead for the week and is up about 3.3% for the year so far.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Bloomberg

Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia's chair is most likely at the centre of the brouhaha.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
More Law & Regulation

Real estate company Arizto warned over anti-money laundering
Law & Regulation

Real Estate agency Arizto Limited has been given a formal warning by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) under New Zealand’s anti-money laundering legislation.The DIA said in a statement that Arizto had failed to meet its obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Count...

Staff reporters 1:35pm
CBL's Harris ‘diligent’ and ‘dedicated,’ court hears
Listed Companies

The former CBL Corporation chief executive faces criminal charges.

Victoria Young 9:00am
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
FMA takes insurer to court over fair dealing breaches
Finance

The proceedings are a follow-up to the culture and conduct reviews.

Staff reporters 01 Jun 2023