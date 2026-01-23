Menu
New Year, new job?

(Image: Getty)
Rachael Judge
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
New Year’s resolutions bring new goals for many, and new jobs for some. Having some time away from the office can provide the necessary perspective on that toxic colleague, those unreasonable hours, or the poor pay.But before you hit send on your January resignation letter, it is important to check the fine print to make sure there are no unintended consequences.If you are an employer on the receiving end of a resignation, there are also a few things to think about to protect your interests.From both sides, New Zealand is too small a coun...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Sharesies tax error hits 20,000 Infratil investors
Law & Regulation

Sharesies has now topped up affected wallets, with no action needed.

John Anthony 12:00pm
Manage My Health data breach: Fraudsters attempting to contact customers
Law & Regulation

The hacked online patient portal, Manage My Health, says fraudsters may now be attempting to contact its customers.The organisation said in a statement that it had notified most of the people affected by the data theft that happened late last year.But it warned people might now b...

Staff reporters 11:00am
ComCom warns Woolworths for likely breach of Grocery Act
Law & Regulation

The Commerce Commission has warned Woolworths New Zealand for what it believes is a likely breach of the Grocery Industry Competition Act 2023.The warning followed its review of the major supermarkets’ delisting processes.According to ComCom, the Grocery Supply Code (the Code) im...

Staff reporters 22 Jan 2026
Former CCHL boss on police radar
Law & Regulation

Tim Boyd has also been called out for presenting fake documents in court.

Denise McNabb 22 Jan 2026