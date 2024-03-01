Menu
NZ entrepreneur facing bankruptcy action is in Dubai

Ashutosh Sharma is facing bankruptcy proceedings over a debt to a former landlord. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 01 Mar 2024
A young entrepreneur facing bankruptcy proceedings is reportedly in Dubai to source money to repay his former landlord.Last year, BusinessDesk published an investigation into Ashutosh Sharma detailing a number of issues involving high-end properties, including an aborted bid to buy one of the most expensive penthouses in Auckland.The former Auckland Grammar student, who received a ministerial award for innovation in 2017, previously founded an e-commerce platform that came to the attention of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA). The FMA...
How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue
Media

How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue

Warner Bros Discovery faces a battle to stabilise its income from ads.

Daniel Dunkley 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient
Policy

ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient

ComCom chair John Small told MPs the Fair Trading Act passed in 1986 was outdated.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance

A healthy work-life balance is good for employers, employees and for business.  

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Ezibuy 'likely' breached Fair Trading Act, ComCom tells liquidator
Retail

Ezibuy 'likely' breached Fair Trading Act, ComCom tells liquidator

The commission describes the conduct as “serious and, at a minimum, highly careless”. 

Riley Kennedy 29 Feb 2024