NZ Rapid Tests failed owing $4.6m of GST to IRD

NZ Rapid Tests failed owing $4.6m of GST to IRD
NZ Rapid Tests was set up to supply covid-19 testing kits. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
A covid-19 testing company tipped into liquidation by law firm Bell Gully owes more than $4.6 million in unpaid GST to Inland Revenue.Rhys Cain and Larissa Logan, of Ernst & Young, were appointed as liquidators of NZ Rapid Tests after a high court decision last month.The company shares a director, Kody Jenkins, with drinks company Let’s Go Beverages, which is itself facing liquidation proceedings from the winner of a giveaway run by the company for a nearly $400,000 McLaren car.In their first liquidators’ report, publi...
