NZ Twitter user ordered to pay $293k after defaming Australian mining investor

Tolga Kumova is a former Australian Financial Review Young Rich Lister. (Image: Getty)

Alan Davison, the New Zealander behind the well-known anonymous Twitter handle Stock Swami, will have to pay A$275,000 (NZ$293,000) after defaming an Australian mining investor, a court has ruled.In 2020, former stockbroker turned mining executive Tolga Kumova – a former Australian Financial Review Young Rich Lister – launched legal proceedings against Davison, who reportedly lives in Tauranga, over a number of posts on the social media platform between 2019 and 2020.The accusations alleged Kumova was involved in a syndicate schemed...