Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

NZ Twitter user ordered to pay $293k after defaming Australian mining investor

NZ Twitter user ordered to pay $293k after defaming Australian mining investor
Tolga Kumova is a former Australian Financial Review Young Rich Lister. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Alan Davison, the New Zealander behind the well-known anonymous Twitter handle Stock Swami, will have to pay A$275,000 (NZ$293,000) after defaming an Australian mining investor, a court has ruled.In 2020, former stockbroker turned mining executive Tolga Kumova – a former Australian Financial Review Young Rich Lister – launched legal proceedings against Davison, who reportedly lives in Tauranga, over a number of posts on the social media platform between 2019 and 2020.The accusations alleged Kumova was involved in a syndicate schemed...
Markets Free Market close

Falling bond yields suggest inflation is peaking

Equity markets everywhere have been chewing on the billion-dollar question.

Ella Somers 09 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Buttergate: Ireland's Ornua sues Westland Dairy

Ireland's Ornua wants Westland to stop selling butter in the US, saying its packaging looks too much like Kerrygold's. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Jan 2023
Markets

All systems go for AFT Pharmaceuticals

The pharma group is forecasting a year of growth.

Brent Melville 09 Jan 2023

More Law & Regulation

Finance

Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Warren Phillips tried to say the bank owed him the money when it did not.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jan 2023
Law & Regulation

Vac Group NZ's creditor tips companies into liquidation

The watershed meeting was expected to be held this week.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Finance

Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Law & Regulation

Employment breaches 'self-serving and intentional'

Abhi Patel Enterprises and its director were ordered to pay $116,000.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jan 2023