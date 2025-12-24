Obituary: Robert Smellie, an open-minded judge with a socialist heart

Hon Robert Smellie died on Wednesday. (Image: NZME)

Former High Court judge Hon Robert Philip Smellie KC, more recently known as one of the Labour Party’s largest donors, has died. Smellie, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday morning. He is survived by three children and four grandchildren. BusinessDesk's founding editor, Pattrick Smellie, is his eldest son. A memorial is expected to be held in February next year.Smellie was a successful lawyer who rose to partner at Grierson Jackson and Partners before taking silk in 1979 and representing the Crown at the Privy Council.He was a...