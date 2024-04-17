Menu
Ōhau landowners blame lines company for $40m fire losses

The Lake Ōhau Village fire destroyed 48 houses and seriously damaged six others. (Image NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 17 Apr 2024
Property owners who say they suffered more than $40 million in damages when a fire devastated Lake Ōhau Village in the South Island in 2020 have been told by the High Court to refine their statement of claim.More than 100 plaintiffs, including individuals, companies and trusts, allege that electricity lines company Network Waitaki was negligent in maintaining a power pole and its failure started the blaze.It took more than a week to extinguish the out-of-control 5,000-hectare scrub fire on the shoreline of Lake Ōhau, in the Mackenzie Basin near...
Economy

RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency

Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.

Rebecca Howard 6:00am
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency
Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

