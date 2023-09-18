Menu
Ombudsman fires salvo at Queenstown council for quiet campsite deal

The Arrowtown Holiday Park is one of five sites that will be managed by an Australian firm. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
The chief ombudsman has censured the Queenstown-Lakes district council for failing to explain its decision to let an Australian operator manage the region’s holiday parks.Large operator Hampshire Holiday Parks bought the rights to manage five Central Otago and Queenstown holiday parks in June, getting Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval and sign-off from the Queenstown Lakes district council (QLDC).The rights to Albert Town campground, Arrowtown Holiday Park, Glendhu Bay Holiday Park near Wānaka, Wānaka’s Lakeview Holiday Park...
