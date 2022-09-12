See full details
Online trader 1-Day's misleading deals picked up in global sweep

Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Online trader 1-Day's misleading deals picked up in global sweep
1-Day used tactics known as "scarcity claims" to encourage consumers to purchase quickly. (Image: Getty)
Online retailer 1-Day, which was this week fined $840,000 for misleading "today only" claims, was nabbed during an international sweep of online websites in 2019.The global internet action discovered that more than a fifth of the 1,300 websites reviewed appeared to show one or more examples of harmful "nudging" practices. The sweep was carried out by the International Consumer Protection Enforcement Network (ICPEN), which brings together consumer protection agencies in more than 60 countries, including New Zealand.1-Day...

Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Spring is finally here, or so it seems, with the chilly air. So, celebrate with today's quiz.

Cooking the Books: living on a llama farm to be mortgage free at 31
Frances Cook | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Frances Cook discusses the couple who made a major lifestyle change in order to become mortgage-free with Corianne Holmes.

The world is almost back to pre-covid activity levels
The Economist | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

With the government due to make announcements today on the 'traffic light' system, New Zealand is near the bottom of a league table of 50 countries whose economies are getting back close to pre-pandemic levels.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

