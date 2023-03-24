Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy

Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
As part of the recent policy ‘reprioritisation’, prime minister Chris Hipkins announced the government is deferring further work on proposed reforms relating to independent contractors.The government’s explanation for deferring public consultation was linked to the Uber case where an application for leave to appeal is scheduled to be heard by the court of appeal next month.   The government explained that this case has “significant implications” on the legal definition of a contractor and that it will put...
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

More Law & Regulation

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
High-profile Auckland lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal
Law & Regulation

High-profile Auckland lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal

Former Bell Gully partner Murray Tingey is set to appear before a specialist tribunal.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Sky Stone Group employee's interim injunction dismissed
Property

Sky Stone Group employee's interim injunction dismissed

The employee also laid complaints with Immigration NZ and the Serious Fraud Office.

Riley Kennedy 23 Mar 2023
Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group
Finance

Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group

The receivership does not affect the companies PwC was appointed to last week.

Riley Kennedy 23 Mar 2023