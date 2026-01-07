Menu
Power bill overhaul wins public support, but industry uneasy

Over 90% of consumers support the Electricity Authority’s plan to standardise and simplify power bills. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
There is overwhelming consumer support for proposals to make electricity bills clearer and easier to compare – but many retailers, large and small, warn the proposals would add costs and complexity.The Electricity Authority (EA) wants to standardise bills and improve how retailers present information so households can see if they’re on the best plan and switch more easily.Its proposals include consistent bill formats, easier access to plan comparisons and switching tools, clearer information about catch-up bills and payment options,...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Finance

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
‘Chance Voight loaned $6m to related parties’
Law & Regulation

‘Chance Voight loaned $6m to related parties’

Bernard Whimp never owned his much vaunted helicopter, former staffer also claims.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Manage My Health warned of exposed data six months ago
Law & Regulation

Manage My Health warned of exposed data six months ago

A tipster alleged names, email addresses and passwords were “exposed".

Jaime Lyth 07 Jan 2026
OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan
Economy

OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan

New Zealand is unlikely to feel much judder.

Andy Macdonald 07 Jan 2026