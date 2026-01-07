Power bill overhaul wins public support, but industry uneasy

Over 90% of consumers support the Electricity Authority’s plan to standardise and simplify power bills. (Image: NZME)

There is overwhelming consumer support for proposals to make electricity bills clearer and easier to compare – but many retailers, large and small, warn the proposals would add costs and complexity.The Electricity Authority (EA) wants to standardise bills and improve how retailers present information so households can see if they’re on the best plan and switch more easily.Its proposals include consistent bill formats, easier access to plan comparisons and switching tools, clearer information about catch-up bills and payment options,...