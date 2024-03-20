Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Push for transparency around building consents

Push for transparency around building consents
Building and construction minister Chris Penk. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
Councils will have to submit quarterly data on building consent processing times under changes brought in by the coalition government.The move is intended to standardise data around consents and code compliance certificates and pressure consenting authorities to match the processing times of their better-performing peers.Building and construction minister Chris Penk announced the changes on Wednesday.“Applications for building consents and code compliance certificates must be completed within 20 working days; however, feedback from the se...
FMA fair ‘outcomes’ agenda cops industry flak as misguided
Opinion

David Chaplin: FMA fair ‘outcomes’ agenda cops industry flak as misguided

The FMA's final outcome will be some months away, but the wheels are turning.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Property

Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties

The Australian firm made a last-minute offer to buy Auckland's Downtown Carpark.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties
Policy

Business of Government: seconds thoughts, Simon Bridges' return and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: seconds thoughts, Simon Bridges' return and more...

More Law & Regulation

Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties
Property

Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties

The Australian firm made a last-minute offer to buy Auckland's Downtown Carpark.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation
Property

Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation

Liquidation application said to be "imminent" on the wholesale, unregulated fund

Brent Melville 5:00am
PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight

Alan Lai’s plan to oust the board is yet another unnecessary distraction.

Paul McBeth 19 Mar 2024
Let's Go Beverages in liquidation in Australia
Law & Regulation

Let's Go Beverages in liquidation in Australia

An entity related to a liquor company that gave away a McLaren in NZ is being wound down.

Oliver Lewis 19 Mar 2024