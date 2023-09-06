Menu
PwC liquidators working on Chris Cook's entity ask Dean Franklin for info

Jacks Point is at the foot of the Remarkables. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The PwC liquidators appointed by the high court to another of Chris Cook’s entities have contacted former director Dean Franklin – who stood down just days before its collapse – for information.As reported by BusinessDesk last month, in total, five entities connected to Cook and Dean Franklin are in the hands of liquidators, with the tax bill totalling more than $10 million.The companies did developments across Auckland and Queenstown’s Jacks Point.While Baker Tilly Staples Rodway’s Tony Maginness and&nbs...
