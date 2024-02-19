Menu
Regulator muses on splitting Transpower, lines companies coordination

Questions asked whether Transpower has conflicts of interest. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 19 Feb 2024
The Electricity Authority is asking whether there needs to be greater coordination of how lines companies and the national grid are run and whether Transpower’s roles should be split.A consultation paper from the regulator on wider energy issues contained musings about structures in the sector and whether they could cope in the future or were the optimal way forward.The paper is focused on getting views on challenges and opportunities in the sector as the country tries to reach the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (excl...
