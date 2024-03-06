Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE

Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE
Tech startup company NovoLabs is a potential beneficiary of AIP visa investment.
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 06 Mar 2024
A residence visa scheme launched in 2022 has so far led to $17 million of investments going into New Zealand with more to come, NZ Trade and Enterprise says.According to NZ Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), the active investor plus (AIP) visa scheme was attracting overseas investment into more production parts of the economy than had earlier schemes.The NZTE’s general manager of investment, Dylan Lawrence, said the current visa scheme was designed to get more out of investors than just their money. "Most of these people are weal...
Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’
Opinion

David Chaplin: Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’

Look out for the new-brand, not unreasonably priced KiwiSaver.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...
Bloomberg

Australia to offer 10-year visa, financing for Southeast Asia

Australia wants to deepen economic links with nations to its north.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Australia to offer 10-year visa, financing for Southeast Asia

More Law & Regulation

Lessons from a global scam buster
Finance

Lessons from a global scam buster

Losses to NZers from online scams are currently estimated at $200 million annually.

Victoria Young 05 Mar 2024
Ken Wikeley ordered to disclose details by start of week, or else
Finance

Ken Wikeley ordered to disclose details by start of week, or else

Wikeley faces the threat of prison if he doesn't do it.

Riley Kennedy 04 Mar 2024
Numbers and letters for investors
Markets

Simon Robertson: Numbers and letters for investors

A plea for standardised financial reporting from NZX-listed companies.

Simon Robertson 02 Mar 2024
Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2024