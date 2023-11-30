Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Right here, right now Serato dominates DJ software, InMusic says

Right here, right now Serato dominates DJ software, InMusic says
We've come a long, long way together. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
DJ software developer Serato’s claims that it’s not the market leader have simply been concocted to get past competition concerns, according to one of its customers.Hardware developer InMusic has been a vocal opponent of the proposed US$65 million purchase of New Zealand software developer Serato by AlphatTheta over fears it will create a dominant global player that will force smaller rivals like InMusic out of the market. InMusic competes with AlphaTheta’s DJ hardware business, best known through its Pioneer DJ brand, an...
Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?

Frith Tweedie and Matt Ensor share their thoughts on where the tech is headed.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

More Law & Regulation

Liquidation likely for timber processor
Primary Sector

Liquidation likely for timber processor

However, MBIE says it wasn't in default of its loan.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Local body group wants new government to honour Three Waters pledges
Law & Regulation

Local body group wants new government to honour Three Waters pledges

The councils want government money to help fix water issues.

Greg Hurrell 28 Nov 2023
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 28 Nov 2023
Where it’s at: Serato’s two turntables and a microphone
Law & Regulation

Where it’s at: Serato’s two turntables and a microphone

Serato says I want you to want me, but I'm not a must-have.

Paul McBeth 28 Nov 2023