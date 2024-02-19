Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Robust modern slavery legislation 'a necessity', say investors

Robust modern slavery legislation 'a necessity', say investors
Forced labour is on the rise globally. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Mon, 19 Feb 2024
Investors representing funds of $295 billion have called on the government to introduce modern slavery legislation with more stringent requirements than currently proposed.The long-awaited legislation was initially fleshed out in a cabinet paper released last year, but the Labour government had dropped the due diligence requirement that imposed a duty on entities to take effective action to identify and assess risks, and then track performance in addressing them. An Australian review of that country's modern slavery legislation found i...
Top investors share the toughest lessons they had to learn
Bloomberg

Top investors share the toughest lessons they had to learn

No one gets good at financial decision-making without taking the risk of being wrong.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

For Elon Musk lately, it’s all about Russia, Russia, Russia

Billionaire maintains his companies are doing the most to undermine the Kremlin.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
For Elon Musk lately, it’s all about Russia, Russia, Russia
Business

Failed company's directors and shareholders disputed

Failed property maintenance group Remarkable Holdings owes $2.7m to third-party creditors.

John Anthony 5:00am
Failed company's directors and shareholders disputed

More Law & Regulation

Regulator muses on splitting Transpower, lines companies coordination
Law & Regulation

Regulator muses on splitting Transpower, lines companies coordination

Electricity Authority says future changes to industry's structure might be needed.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Spark bats away Cayman Islands lawsuit
Markets

Spark bats away Cayman Islands lawsuit

Company's case claimed Spark helped one of its directors breach fiduciary duties.

John Anthony 5:00am
Texts latest battle in Glenn, Wikeley, Watson court saga
Law & Regulation

Texts latest battle in Glenn, Wikeley, Watson court saga

'Legal 100% just naughty' – WhatsApp message from businessman to lawyers. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Adjusting the mix: ingredients for NZ's success
Economy

Simon Robertson: Adjusting the mix: ingredients for NZ's success

A challenge to make the New Zealand recipe more competitive.

Simon Robertson 17 Feb 2024