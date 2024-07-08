Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Rod Drury calls for radical shakeup of energy industry

Rod Drury calls for radical shakeup of energy industry
Rod Drury suggests we do what we did with broadband when Telecom was forced to sell its lines. (Image: Rod Drury)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 08 Jul 2024
Tech magnate Rod Drury has called for a radical overhaul of the electricity sector along the lines of the telecommunication industry reforms.On the latest episode of The Business of Tech podcast, the Xero founder spoke at length about the electricity market and described the major economic potential that renewable energy has for NZ.“I've been really thinking about what's our version of Saudi Arabian oil, and I think it's renewable electricity,” he said.To tap that well, Drury said the model that well-served the telecommu...
Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job

The agency says it doesn't ordinarily do this, but it has a plan to manage conflicts.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job
Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 5:00am
Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

More Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 5:00am
India denied 'basmati' trademark
Retail

India denied 'basmati' trademark

New Zealand's decision is similar to action previously taken by Australia.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Liquidators investigate sale of three Pizza Hut stores
Retail

Liquidators investigate sale of three Pizza Hut stores

Maloita sold three Wellington Pizza Hut stores prior to its liquidation.

John Anthony 05 Jul 2024
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost
Policy

Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 05 Jul 2024