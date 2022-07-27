See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Seller of Big Chill Distribution put proceeds into 'risky' investments, court told

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Seller of Big Chill Distribution put proceeds into 'risky' investments, court told
Big Chill Distribution was sold to Freightways for about $140m in 2019. (Image: Big Chill)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 27 Jul 2022
RELATED
A family trust dispute has heard claims that funds worth around $100 million have been put into “risky and illiquid” investments following the sale of refrigerated transport company Big Chill Distribution Limited.Vanessa Rosemary Neal is suing her former husband Colin Ashley Neal and several trusts and companies for which he acts as a trustee, over the fate of investments she claims she's entitled to share.Ms Neal claims she has a share in the $100 million property pool.The dispute has been detailed in a judgment from a discover...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
100 container loads of plasterboard on the way: Woods
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Housing minister Megan Woods said there are four alternative brands of plasterboard available now that meet New Zealand building standards.

Markets
Carbon price jumps after Climate Change Commission advice
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

The carbon spot price jumped more than 10% after the Climate Change Commission released its advice.

Listed Companies
AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares fall as drug fails FDA threshold
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares are down 3.3% this morning after its announcement.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.