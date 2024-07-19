Menu
Serato considering all options after ComCom blocked sale

Serato chief executive Young Ly says it is too early to say whether it will appeal a Commerce Commission ruling. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
Serato says it is too early to say whether it will appeal a Commerce Commission decision that blocks the DJ software company from being sold to Japanese DJ product company AlphaTheta."We’re still processing the news and will be considering all our options,” Serato chief executive Young Ly said.This time last year, the New Zealand-owned and headquartered company announced that it was being bought by AlphaTheta Corporation, which owns DJ hardware brands, including Pioneer DJ.The proposed sale was worth US$65 million (NZ$106....
