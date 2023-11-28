Menu
Serato takes the power back in ComCom pitch

It's almost the final countdown on the Serato deal. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
DJ software maker Serato says it’s not a must-have input, and it can’t lock out hardware makers who claim otherwise in their effort to block AlphaTheta's proposed US$65 million (NZ$107.2m) acquisition of the New Zealand firm.In a submission to the Commerce Commission on AlphaTheta’s application to buy the Auckland-based software firm, Serato drew on confidential information in backing up the initial application, saying a universal standard means all DJ hardware is compatible with its software and it can’t deny access...
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes
Policy

Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes

The coalition wants a raft of changes to planning rules and other regulations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing

Former high-flying businessman's whereabouts is unknown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

The Medical Assurance Society gets slapped with $2.1m fine

FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland says the society’s breaches were widespread.

Staff reporters 27 Nov 2023